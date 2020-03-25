Ricardo Flores, Sr.

HAMMOND, IN - Ricardo Flores, Sr., 68 of Hammond, passed on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Survived by loving wife Marlene Flores (49 years of marriage); children: Ricardo Flores, Jr. (Dawn) Consuela (Flores) Peters (Jimmy) Jason Flores (Amanda). Grandchildren, Ricardo T, Jordan, Aubrey, Nathan, and Spencer. Loved like a son Shannon Dorsey and Michael Hull. Life long friend David Meyers.

Sisters: Esmeralda Garcia, Clare Kelly, Oralia (Lucio) Galvan, Lidia (Jose) Santos, Olivia (Florencio) Garza, Laura (Randy) Hennings, Olga (Rey) Miranda, Angie (Kevin) Hulsey; and many nieces and nephews. Special recognition to caregiver Lidia Santos. Preceded in death by parents Roberto and Maria Flores, sister Elena Gasca, two brothers, Robert and Armando Flores.

Retiree of Chicago Ford Motor Assembly. Union Official of eighteen years for UAW Local 551. A member of Abundant Life Church. Ricardo enjoyed fishing, camping, boating, and Covered Bridge Festivals.

He was a giving person with a big heart. He enjoyed coaching, teaching and introducing others to new life experiences. Because of his outgoing personality, he never met a stranger. He will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family. We Love You Ricardo.

Private funeral service to be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, with Rev. Ricky E. Wood officiating. Celebration of Life, held at a later date.