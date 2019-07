Richard A. Becker

CROWN POINT, IN - Richard A. Becker, age 84, of Crown Point, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 peacefully at home. Richard is survived by his daughter, Robin (Fabian) Martinez; granddaughters: Ava and Ella Martinez. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret.

Richard was a Lab Technician at Union Carbide and retired after 37 years of service. He enjoyed golfing and watching college basketball. Richard was an avid I.U. fan, Chicago White Sox fan and Chicago Bears fan; and was a longtime member of the Sportsman's Club.

Private services have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN. Sign Richards' guestbook at www.geisenfuneralhome.com – (219) 663-2500.