Richard A. Bobos

HOBART/WHITING, IN - Richard A. Bobos, 84 of Hobart, formerly of Whiting, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 60 years of the late Justine A. Bobos (nee Habell) who passed away August 19, 2017; loving father of Janet (Chuck) Warner, Karen (Tony) Rohrman, Ruth (Steven) Shirk, Vicki (Fernando) Loredo and the late Cheryl Lynn Mireles and Mark (Joellyn Shelhart) Bobos; cherished grandfather of nine; adoring great grandpa of nine; dearest brother of George (late Shirley) Bobos, Gerry Bobos, Ronald (Cynthia) Bobos, Mary Ann Bodnar and the late John (late Theresa) Bobos, Sophie (late Emil) Jacobsen, Dorothy (late William) Murawski, Joseph (late Dolores) Bobos, James (Lois) Bobos and David Bobos; many dear nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; memorial visitation at the church from 9:00a.m. to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN 46394. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Richard Bobos was born on April 1, 1936 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Mary (Kaminsky) Bobos. He was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954. Dick was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Connelly Council, 1700. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Co., East Chicago with over 30 years of service and was co-owner of the Weatherguard Siding & Window Co., Whiting. Dick had a big heart and a boisterous personality. He enjoyed life and a good laugh. He was kind, generous, and loving to all people that came into his life. He embraced everyone and loved unconditionally. He loved to fish travel and was an excellent cook. He especially enjoyed time with and to spoil his grandchildren. He loved his "babies" and was a "baby whisperer", being able to quiet down a fidgeting infant with ease, safe and secure in grandpa's arms. Devoted to his family, Richard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. We love you daddy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.