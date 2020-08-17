1/1
Richard A. Bobos
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard A. Bobos

HOBART/WHITING, IN - Richard A. Bobos, 84 of Hobart, formerly of Whiting, passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 60 years of the late Justine A. Bobos (nee Habell) who passed away August 19, 2017; loving father of Janet (Chuck) Warner, Karen (Tony) Rohrman, Ruth (Steven) Shirk, Vicki (Fernando) Loredo and the late Cheryl Lynn Mireles and Mark (Joellyn Shelhart) Bobos; cherished grandfather of nine; adoring great grandpa of nine; dearest brother of George (late Shirley) Bobos, Gerry Bobos, Ronald (Cynthia) Bobos, Mary Ann Bodnar and the late John (late Theresa) Bobos, Sophie (late Emil) Jacobsen, Dorothy (late William) Murawski, Joseph (late Dolores) Bobos, James (Lois) Bobos and David Bobos; many dear nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 with a Mass of Christian Burial being offered at 10:00a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 119th Street and Lincoln Avenue, Whiting with the Rev. Mark R. Peres, C.PP.S., officiating; interment of cremains to follow at St. John Cemetery, Hammond; memorial visitation at the church from 9:00a.m. to time of services. The Mass will be live streamed at www.stjohnbap.org. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 50 people will be allowed in the church at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Arrangements have been entrusted to the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting, IN 46394. Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com.

Richard Bobos was born on April 1, 1936 in Whiting, Indiana to John and Mary (Kaminsky) Bobos. He was a longtime resident of the Whiting-Robertsdale Community and was a graduate of George Rogers Clark High School, Class of 1954. Dick was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, the First Catholic Slovak Ladies Assoc., BR. 81 and the Knights of Columbus, Msgr. Connelly Council, 1700. He was a retiree of the Inland Steel Co., East Chicago with over 30 years of service and was co-owner of the Weatherguard Siding & Window Co., Whiting. Dick had a big heart and a boisterous personality. He enjoyed life and a good laugh. He was kind, generous, and loving to all people that came into his life. He embraced everyone and loved unconditionally. He loved to fish travel and was an excellent cook. He especially enjoyed time with and to spoil his grandchildren. He loved his "babies" and was a "baby whisperer", being able to quiet down a fidgeting infant with ease, safe and secure in grandpa's arms. Devoted to his family, Richard will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. We love you daddy. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Baran & Son Inc
1235 119Th St
Whiting, IN 46394
(219) 659-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 16, 2020
Richard, or Dick, as our family called him was part of our family's main support system after Robert E. Habell passed away in 1968. Thank you Dick. You made High School way so much easier for me. You & Justine lived right by Clark High School, and were frequent visitors to my house in Hammond. Thanks for coming by frequently and doing all of those house repairs for my Mother & just being there for us! RIP great one. Lots of love & hugs, Loris, Robin, & Anne Marie Hill
LORI HABELLHILL
Brother
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved