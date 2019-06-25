Richard A. "Dick" Gordon

Guest Book
  • "Mr Gordon was one of my favorite teachers at CPHS. I..."
    - Britt Macnabb
  • "Condolences to Greg and the Gordon family. A life..."
    - Ted Meneice
  • "Such a sweet kind man, and teacher who inspired generations..."
    - Barb and Butch Schach
  • "I'm so sorry for the loss of a great husband father and..."
    - James and orisha Gourlay
  • - James c. Orisha Gourlay
Service Information
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-663-2500
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre - Crown Point
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church
101 W. Burrell Dr
Crown Point, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthias Catholic Church,
Interment
Following Services
St. Mary's Cemetery
Crown Point, IN
Obituary
Richard "Dick" A. Gordon

CROWN POINT, IN - Richard "Dick" A. Gordon, age 80, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

Richard is survived by his wife, Myrene (nee Pepa) Gordon; children: Debbie (Keith) Iddings and Greg (Diane) Gordon; grandchildren: Michael (fiancee Amanda Keck) Gordon of Crown Point, Elizabeth (Kyle) Smith of Edwards AFB, CA, Rebecca (Ethan) Smith of Crown Point; great-grandchildren: Hudson Smith and Annabelle and Cecilia Smith; and brother, Terry (Sharon) Gordon.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Lester and Frances Gordon.

Richard was an active member of St. Matthias Catholic Church in Crown Point. He was a 1957 graduate of East Chicago Washington High School and Indiana State in 1961, where he was a President of Sigma Phi Epsilon, and earned his Master's Degree in 1965. Richard was a highly-respected teacher of both World Literature and Humanities courses, where he inspired thousands of students over the years. He taught at Crown Point High School for 35 years, where he was Chairman of the English Department. Richard was inducted into the Indiana Teacher Hall of Fame and won Journalism Teacher of the Year. Richard enjoyed golf and traveling, was an avid Cubs Fan, but especially loved watching his grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sports and activities.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Additional visitation will be at the church 30 minutes prior to Mass.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM DIRECTLY at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 101 W. Burrell Dr., Crown Point, IN 46307, with Fr. James Wozniak officiating. Interment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Dick's name to The Legacy Foundation, 370 E. 84th Dr., #100, Merrillville, IN 46410.

View directions and/or sign Dick's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.


Published in The Times on June 25, 2019
