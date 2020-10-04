Richard A. "Rick" Kane

PUNTA GORDA, FL - Rick Kane, age 75, of Punta Gorda, FL (formerly of Griffith, IN) passed away on September 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle against lung cancer. Rick was born July 4, 1945. Rick loved life and enjoyed golfing, boating, and spending time with family and friends. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; a licensed Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor; a retired electrical engineer for NIPSCO in NW Indiana; and most proudly the Captain of the "Kimberly B".

Rick was preceded in death by his parents William and Leona Kane; his beloved daughter Kimberly B. Kane; his brother William C. Kane; his former wife and Kimberly's mother Mary Diane (Stricker) Kane; and nephew Christopher Kane.

Rick is survived by his brother Jim (Marci) Kane; his loving nieces and nephews: Laura (Eric) Blassberg, Lee Ann Million (Ken Hill), Bill (Debbie) Kane, Bob Kane (Valerie Jordan), Kevin (Jackie) Kane; and dear friends: Ray and Christa Meyer, Pam Hundley, Larry and Brenda Veverka, and Ray Mason.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Rick's family and friends at a future date. Memorials may be made to www.Tidewellhospice.org.