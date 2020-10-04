1/1
Richard A. "Rick" Kane
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard A. "Rick" Kane

PUNTA GORDA, FL - Rick Kane, age 75, of Punta Gorda, FL (formerly of Griffith, IN) passed away on September 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by family after fighting a courageous battle against lung cancer. Rick was born July 4, 1945. Rick loved life and enjoyed golfing, boating, and spending time with family and friends. He was a U.S. Army Veteran; a licensed Commercial Pilot and Flight Instructor; a retired electrical engineer for NIPSCO in NW Indiana; and most proudly the Captain of the "Kimberly B".

Rick was preceded in death by his parents William and Leona Kane; his beloved daughter Kimberly B. Kane; his brother William C. Kane; his former wife and Kimberly's mother Mary Diane (Stricker) Kane; and nephew Christopher Kane.

Rick is survived by his brother Jim (Marci) Kane; his loving nieces and nephews: Laura (Eric) Blassberg, Lee Ann Million (Ken Hill), Bill (Debbie) Kane, Bob Kane (Valerie Jordan), Kevin (Jackie) Kane; and dear friends: Ray and Christa Meyer, Pam Hundley, Larry and Brenda Veverka, and Ray Mason.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Rick's family and friends at a future date. Memorials may be made to www.Tidewellhospice.org.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved