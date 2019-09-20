Richard A. Miko

WESTVILLE, IN - Richard A. Miko, 74, Westville, IN, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at 10:42 p.m. in Franciscan Health Michigan City, IN.

A private service will be held at a later date. The OTT/HAVERSTOCK FUNERAL CHAPEL in Michigan City will be handling arrangements. He was born December 20, 1944 in Brownsville, PA to the late Alex and Anna (Roskovitch) Miko.

On June 5, 1966 in Grindstone, PA he married Mary (Meese) Miko who survives him.

Also surviving are two sons, Richard A. (Sonda) Miko Jr. of Indianapolis, IN, Brian E. Miko of Valparaiso, IN; Daughter, Gina (KJ) Kennedy of Michigan City, IN; brother, Lewis (Cindy) Miko of Elkhart, IN; sister, Hazel (Patrick) DeVitt of Columbus, OH; three grandchildren, Timothy Miko, Alicia Miko, Taryn Miko and great-grandchild, Scarlett Miko. He was preceded in death by father, Alex Miko and mother, Anna Miko.

Richard enjoyed watching the Pittsburgh Steelers play, fishing, and working out. Most of all he loved to spend time with his granchildren especially his great-granddaughter.

Contributions may be made to the Miko Family.

