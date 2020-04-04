Richard A. Samuelson

PORTAGE, IN - Richard A. Samuelson, 85, lifelong Portage resident, passed away at Wyndmoor Assisted Living on April 1, 2020. He was born December 20, 1934 in McCool (Portage). He was preceded in death by his parents; precious wife of 50 years, Sharon Samuelson; his sisters, Marilyn Samuelson and Evelyn Hamstrom; brother, Norm Samuelson; son-in-law, Guy Hazzard; daughter-in-law, Melinda Samuelson and Grandson, Michael Samuelson.

Richard is survived by his sons, Tom Samuelson and Don (Nancy) Samuelson of Portage and daughter, Joni (Lynn) Maxwell of Cape Coral, FL; his sister, Madelyn (Charles) Lorenz and sister-in-law Wanda Samuelson. Surviving also are five grandchildren, Theresa Hazzard of Cape Coral, FL, James (Sarah) Hazzard, Donnie Samuelson, Amy (Joe) Tinnel all of Portage and Michael (Kate) Wehner of Bloomington, IN; eight great grandchildren, Alyssa Munoz and Jayden Hazzard of Cape Coral, FL, Olivia Hazzard, Kinley and Declan Tinnel of Portage, Mikey and Danica Samuelson of DeMotte, IN and Cameron Samuelson of Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews.

Richard was a 1952 graduate of Portage High School, a lifelong member of Portage First United Methodist Church and a proud member of Teamsters Local 710. He was awarded 4-Million Mile safe driver awards and retired from Preston Trucking. He loved traveling with his soul mate, and they enjoyed the retirement they worked so hard for. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dunes Hospice or 1st United Methodist Church of Portage. Burial will take place at McCool Cemetery, Portage, IN and there will be a celebration of life announced at a later date.

Arrangements in the care of EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.