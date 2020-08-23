Richard "Richie" Alan Suchoza

Richard "Richie" Alan Suchoza was born September 2, 1959 in Allegheny County located in Pennsylvania the union of Michael and Mary Suchoza. Richard accepted Christ at an early age and served as altar boy at St. Benedict the Abbot Catholic Church.

Richard graduated from Peter's Township High School in 1977. His educational path began at (CCAC) Community College of Allegheny County, where he received an associate degree in Data Processing. He continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science. In 1995, Richard relocated to Northwest Indiana and started his professional career at U.S. Steel, Gary Works. Sargent and Lundy, LLC of Chicago hired Rich in 1998 as a Senior IT Consultant where he worked until present day.

Rich loved to ride dirt bikes and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He was very proud of his wrestling accomplishments in middle school and high school.

Richard married the love of his life, Sharon Lyvette McGee, on May 26, 2001. He peacefully departed this life on Tuesday, August 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Mary Suchoza; sister, Jeri Evans; canine son, Roskoe. He lives to cherish his memory loving wife, Sharon; four brothers: Michael (Lynne) Suchoza of Pennsylvania, Donald Suchoza of Florida, Mark Suchoza of California, Dane (Irene) Suchoza of North Carolina; sister, Serena (Mark) Gozion of Pennsyalvania; two brothers-in-law: Victor (Angela) McGee of California and Charles (Stacy) McGee of Indiana; eight nephews, ten nieces, three great-nephews, six great-nieces, "favorite Uncle and Aunt" Clarence and Minnie McGee; many cousins and host of colleagues and friends.

