Richard Allen Berwanger

CYPRESS, CA - Richard Allen Berwanger was born on March 21, 1941 in Hammond, IN. He passed away on April 14, 2019 and was laid to rest at Forest Lawn in Cypress, CA where he made his home.

He was preceded in death by his second wife Mina. He is survived by his four children: Janice (Doug) Kronenberg, Michael (Tina) Berwanger, Jill (Robbie) Edwards, and Jonathan Berwanger; his three grandchildren: Kylie and Reece Edwards and Brooke Berwanger, sister Carole (Harry) Sharp, brother Thomas (Theresa) Berwanger, many nieces and nephews and his former wife Marie (Harris) Walsh.

Richard was raised in Calumet City and was a 1959 TFN graduate. He was employed by R. R. Donnelly and Sons until his retirement at the age of 55. He enjoyed his retirement and you could find him on the golf course or driving range almost any day of the week. He loved all sports and time spent visiting family in the Chicago area, Florida, Oregon and Arizona.

He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.