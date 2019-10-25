Richard "Dick" Blythe

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard "Dick" Blythe, age 85, of Valparaiso, IN, formerly of Griffith, IN passed away on Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was born on June 10, 1934. Dick was a man who lived his life with "no regrets". He was a man of integrity, generosity, kindness and involvement who had a charismatic personality and contagious sense of humor. Dick was a well-respected businessman/owner of Blythe's Sport Shop, as well as a leader and recipient of many awards.

Dick was a Chairman of The Calumet Region Sportsmanship committee; Hammond High School Sports Hall of Fame; Past President of Griffith Rotary and Chamber of Commerce; SIU Hall of Fame/Distinguished Alumni; Recipient of Outdoor Life's: 25 People Who Have Changed the Face of Hunting and Fishing; Awarded the prestigious Sagamore of the Wabash; Chairman of the Indiana Grand Kankakee Marsh Restoration Project, which led to a 200-acre parcel of land being named The Dick Blythe Wetland Conservation Area.

Dick participated in basketball and track at Hammond High School and Southern Illinois University. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, sporting events, photography, eating butter pecan ice cream, and spending time with friends and family. Dick is survived by Iola Blythe, his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, who has supported him in all his endeavors. His four children: Lester (Sue) Blythe; Carrie Blythe; Mike Blythe; Rodger (Susan) Blythe; "Papa's" ten grandchildren: Amy Blythe (Sam) Argersinger, David (Rachel) Blythe; Tricia Harris, Trent (Lisa) Harris, James (L.K.) Johnson; Kyle Blythe, Jody (Eric) Landis, Katy (Zach) Robinson; Ryan (Patti) Blythe, Tarin (Alex) Tsirtsis; fifteen great-grandchildren: Porter, Cayia, Tanner Blythe; Nadia and Amira Mikasser, Maylee Harris; Brynlee and Addie Landis; Aubrey and Tyler (T.J.) Robinson; Mae and Ryan (Jr.) Blythe; Mila, Jillian, and Marino Tsirtsis; sister, Sharon (Tom) Saunders; his "like a brother" cousin, Ross (Phyllis) Blythe, and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ethel Blythe; in-laws, Irvin and Iola Clark; and sister, Doris Combs.

As we celebrate Dick's life, his Christian faith assures us that he will be reunited with many family members and friends that he has missed and have gone before him. If you knew Dick Blythe, you knew he was the ultimate "jokester"! His wisdom, personality, love for life, (and a few jokes) will remain in the hearts of those who knew Richard Blythe. "To know him, was to love him!"

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dick's healthcare providers, friends, family, and VNA Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sharing Meadows, 388 E. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46383 or Seven for Good (Haiti Medical Mission Group), 370 W. 200 N, Valparaiso, IN 46385.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, October 27, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM.

A Celebration of Life/Funeral Service will be held on Monday, October 28, 2019 at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with Rev. Bill McClure officiating. There will be additional visitation one hour prior to the service from 10:00 AM–11:00 AM. Services will conclude at the funeral home with cremation to follow.

