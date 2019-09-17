Richard Brennan

OGDEN DUNES, IN - Richard Brennan, age 79 of Ogden Dunes, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Bradenton Beach, FL. He was born on February 15, 1940 in Chicago, IL to Joseph and Arlene (Woods) Brennan.

Richard is survived by his wife of 28 years Kim (Kelly) Brennan; sons Luke Richard (Laura) Brennan, Joseph Malachy Brennan; daughter, Brooke Brennan (Edward) Recktenwall; grandsons, Brennan Edward Recktenwall, Keegan Kelly Recktenwall; granddaughters, Katie Virginia Brennan, Finley Jean Recktenwall, Kira Grace Brennan; sisters, Marylou Carroll, Carol Wiethoff; sisters-in-law, Crystal Lynn Ireland, Tina (Gary) Champlin. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Brennan; mother, Arlene Ruth Brennan; brother, William Brennan; father-in-law, Robert Kelly; mother-in-law, Jean Kelly; brothers-in-law, John Carroll and James Wiethoff; aunt, Grace Larkin; uncle, Jim Larkin and cousin, Jimmy Larkin.

Richard graduated from Mendel High School in Chicago, IL and then served an apprenticeship with the Electrican union IBEW Local 134 in Chicago. He was owner and president of Brennan Builders for over 40 years. Richard served as a volunteer fireman and building commisioner for the town of Ogden Dunes. He donated land, "Brennan Woods" to the Portage Park Department. He developed land and built homes and townhomes in Chicago, Chesterton, Ogden Dunes, Portage and Merrillville. Richard loved morning runs and later, morning walks on the beach and collecting beach glass. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, Bob and Dan, "just for fun", fishing on the dock with his grandchildren at his Anna Maria Island home. He loved spending time with his friends and family, a few beers and sharing stories of his time growing up on the South Shores of Chicago. Richard was a devoted fan of the Bears, Notre Dame and the Chicago White Sox. He was honored to be part of the electrical team to install the lights for the first night games at Comiskey Park.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Ann of the Dunes Catholic Church, 433 Golfwood Rd., Beverly Shores, IN 46301 with Father John Barasinski officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368 and also from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. Thursday morning at the church. Burial to follow at St. Patrick Cemetery in Chesterton. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.