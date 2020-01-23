Richard Brooker

HOBART, IN - Richard Brooker, age 69, of Hobart, passed away January 16, 2020. He is survived by his lovely wife of 50 years Nancy Brooker; two children Craig (Angela) Brooker and Michelle Brooker (Mike Weis); grandchildren, Cole, Jacob, Gage, and Jeehoon; brother, Clifford (Jennifer) Brookerand and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Clifford and Gloria Brooker.

Rick was the co-owner of Preferred Auto Body. He will be remembered by his loved ones and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Friends are invited to visit with the family for a memorial service on Saturday January 25, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:30 p.m. at CALUMET PARK FUNERAL CHAPEL (370 N County Line Rd. Hobart IN) Mr. Marc Cram officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial to Emmanuel Lutheran Church or a donation to . For further information please call 219-940-3791. www.mycalumetpark.com