Richard Burr Babcock

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard Burr Babcock, 93, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 12, 2019 at his home. He was born on September 13, 1925, in Battle Creek, MI, to George and Enid Babcock.

Richard graduated from Battle Creek High School in 1943. He attended Michigan State University and graduated from Trine University in 1950 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Richard was a registered Professional Civil Engineer in Ohio and Indiana and a Registered Surveyor in Indiana. He spent his career in road and bridge construction with the Ohio and Indiana Toll Roads and Highway Departments. Richard developed real estate in Porter and La Porte Counties. He served in World War II in the 7th and 3rd Armies, Rhineland and Central Europe campaigns, 14th Armed Division, 62nd Arm. Inf. Battalion. Richard received a Bronze Star Medal for action in the Battle of the Bulge on New Year's Day in 1945. He enjoyed his family, travel and golf.

In 1950, he married Gloria Anderson, who preceded him in death. Together they had four children. In 1987, he married Mary Morris and gained three stepdaughters.

Surviving are three children: Mark (Lori), Wendy (Tim) Dwyer and Patricia DeCorrevont; three stepdaughters: Mary (Ron) Beermann, Betsy (Clark) Morris and Trish (Jim) Sarkisian; six grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and three step grandchildren.

Preceding in death were his parents; two brothers, twin George and Howard; wife, Gloria Anderson; and one son, Gary.

A private service for his family will be held. Sunset Funeral Home is caring for the arrangements.

Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.