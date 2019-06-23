Richard Charles Magdziak

MUNSTER, IN - Richard Charles Magdziak, 57 of Munster, passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Richard is survived by his wife of over 35 years, Mary Louise (nee Gawron); sisters, Theresa (Donald) Zaorski and Yvonne (Leo) Bohanon; cousin, Mark (Linda) Magdziak; lifelong loyal friend, Bruce Bajer; one niece and three nephews. Richard was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Gladys Magdziak; sister, Phyllis Barzyk.

Richard was a proud and dedicated member for over 25 years with the Sheet Metal Workers' Union Local 73. Richard was a Model O'Scale train enthusiast of pre and post war and a builder of brass engines. Richard loved to write poetry, work in his garden and was a gifted musician.

Richard was a student of American history and took great pride in honoring our veterans by displaying the American Flag and attending WWII reenactments. Richard was a gifted artisan who could take what he saw, combine it with his imagination, and with his skilled hands produce works of beauty and utility.

Richard eagerly looked forward to having a stress free retirement to enjoy his model train layout, flower garden, bird watch, not being stuck in traffic for two hours, and having no demands on "his time."

There will be a celebration of Richard's gifted life. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday June 29, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. with a prayer service at 3:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN.

Richard would appreciate it if you celebrated his life by wearing blue jeans and T-shirts. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum, P.O. Box 75, North Judson, IN 46366. www.hoosiervalley.org, 574-896-3950; where Richard was a member.