Richard D. Bekelya

NAPLES, FL - Richard D. Bekelya, 83, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at North Collier Hospital, Naples, FL.

Mr. Bekelya was born in Gary, IN on July 16, 1936 to John and Anna Bekelya. He resided in Naples, Florida for the last 18 years enjoying the sunshine and warm weather. He also enjoyed spending time at Jellystone Park, Pierceton, IN where he loved relaxing at the campground. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 45 years, Bonnie (Rosenbalm) Bekelya.

Survivors include sister, Irene Weger, daughter, Debbie Nevitt of Merrillville, and sons, John (Ana) Bekelya of Valparaiso, Scott (Lori) Rosenbalm of Union Township, and Mark (Kelly) Rosenbalm of Naples, Florida.

Preceded in death by his parents, John and Anna, sisters, Margaret Suhr, Olga Wilson, Yvonne Drysdale, and Pauline Muraida, and son-in-law Joe Nevitt.

Proud grandfather of ten grandchildren: Amanda, Kara and Jacob, Harris (Shelby), Holly, Kaitlyn, Michael, Joshua, Ryne and Markie Lynn.

Richard was a 1954 graduate of Lew Wallace High School in Gary. He was a retired Electrician and a member of the Local 697 Electrician Union for 62 years, a "Gold Card" member of the Gary Sportsman Club, Croatian Club, and the Knights of Columbus.

Rich was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. He always supported his children and grandchildren during their sports and activities. Rich loved the holidays while watching the Hallmark Channel.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point.