Richard D. Gething

DYER, IN - Richard D. Gething, age 84, of Dyer, passed away on April 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife: Patty; his children: Robert Gething, Debbie (Richard) Mauck, Cindy Kukla, Tammy (William) Bonnema; thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother: Fred Gething.

Visitation will take place Friday April 26, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday April 27, 2019 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Friends may gather in the church vestibule at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN.

Richard was retired from Republic Steel after 30 years. He was a member of East Chicago Moose Lodge. He enjoyed bowling and golf. He will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and many friends. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.