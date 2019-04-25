Richard D. Gething

Service Information
Burns-Kish Funeral Homes Inc.
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-836-5000
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME
8415 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Thomas More Church
8501 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
View Map
Obituary
Richard D. Gething

DYER, IN - Richard D. Gething, age 84, of Dyer, passed away on April 23, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife: Patty; his children: Robert Gething, Debbie (Richard) Mauck, Cindy Kukla, Tammy (William) Bonnema; thirteen grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives. He was preceded in death by his brother: Fred Gething.

Visitation will take place Friday April 26, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday April 27, 2019 10:30 a.m. directly at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN. Friends may gather in the church vestibule at 10:00 a.m. Burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Cemetery, Schererville, IN.

Richard was retired from Republic Steel after 30 years. He was a member of East Chicago Moose Lodge. He enjoyed bowling and golf. He will be greatly missed by all of his loving family and many friends. Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.


Published in The Times on Apr. 25, 2019
