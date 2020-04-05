Richard D. Leser

Guest Book
  • "To the Leser family ,my deepest and heartfelt condolences. ..."
    - Carla Egarton
Service Information
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard D. Leser

HAMMOND, IN - Richard D. Leser, age 88, of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, April 2, 2020. He is survived by two sons, Patrick (Patti) Leser, and Christopher (Marie) Leser; six grandchildren, Brian Jr. (Maria) Leser, Danny, Matthew, Nicole, Nuzi, and Jonah; two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Joseph; one brother, Robert (Tuyette) Leser. Preceded in death by his son, Brian Leser Sr.

A private cremation service was held, with a Memorial Gathering to be announced and published at a later date.

Mr. Leser was a Hammond resident for the past 70 years. He was a retired Iron Worker with Local 395. Richard was an Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He enjoyed Jazz music, collected records, and going to garage sales.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800.
Published in The Times on Apr. 5, 2020
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet World War II bullet Korean War
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.