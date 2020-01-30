Richard D. Steele

WHITING, IN - Richard D. Steele, age 50, of Whiting, passed peacefully on Thursday, January 23, 2020. Loving father of Amber R. Steele. Richard was preceded in death by his parents Robert and Marion Steele. Richard was a member of UAW Local 551. He enjoyed traveling, Star Wars, HEAVY METAL, long rides on his motorcycle, always working on projects and doing research on the latest technology. Richard supported and loved his family and treated his friends as family. He was loved by many and will be missed by more.

Friends are invited to meet with the family on Saturday, February 1, 2020 from 9:00 AM until time of Service at 12:00 Noon with Rev. C. James Facklam, Pastor officiating at LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Avenue, Hammond, IN. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to his family.

For further information, please call LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at 219/845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.