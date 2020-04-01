Richard D. "Dickey" Writt

HAMMOND, IN - Richard D. "Dickey" Writt, age 77, of Hammond, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary, (nee Colgan); one daughter, Kelly (Writt) Woods; three grandchildren, Dariel, Darrick, and Dominique Woods; two brothers in law, Larry (Jolene) Colgan, and Joe (Anne) Colgan; two sisters in law, Mona (late Richard) Campbell, and Bobbi (Jerry) Mills; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Marjorie Writt; and brothers, James (late Eileen) Writt, and Wayne (late Donna) Writt.

A private family service was held, with a Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

Mr. Writt was a lifelong Hammond resident. He was a retired employee of LTV (J & L) Steel, and a Vietnam Era Army Veteran. Richard was a Charter Member of the Die Hard Cubs Fan Club. He enjoyed his Saturday night Dominos games with the Campbell family.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN, 219-931-2800.