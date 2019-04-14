Richard "Dick" Dean Sabau

CROWN POINT, IN - Richard "Dick" Dean Sabau, age 70 of Crown Point, passed away April 11, 2019. Dick was a graduate of Crown Point HS, class of 1966. He served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He served as past Commander of Crown Point V.F.W. Post 2690 and past member of the American Legion Post No. 20. He was the former co-owner of Peer Cabinet, Inc. in Crown Point. Dick enjoyed golfing, bowling and spending time with his family and friends. He spent a lot of his free time wood working in his garage. He was loved by many and would do whatever he could to help someone out. After retirement, he worked in maintenance at Regional Mental Health.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 36 years, Penny Sabau; parents, Gabriel and Charlotte Sabau; brother, Allen and sisters, Carol and Dale.

Dick is survived by his loving children, Shawn (Stephanie) Sabau, Rashelle (Charlie) Simmons; grandchildren, Blake and Addison Sabau, Cheo Howard, Karl Kerr, Lucinda (Chris) Batta and Alicia Kerr; great-grandson, Jacob Batta; brothers-Randy(MaryLou) Sabau, Mike (Carol) Sabau; sisters, Diane (Dave) Feder, Penny Jo Sabau; many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins; loving companion, Sandy Lesicko.

Friends may visit with Dick's family on Wednesday April 17, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service will be on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at BURNS (CROWN POINT) where services will conclude. www.burnsfuneral.com