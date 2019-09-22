Richard E. Bussie

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard E. Bussie, 76, of Schererville (formerly of Highland) passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born November 7, 1942.

Survived by his wife of five years, Linda; his family: daughter Deborah (Larry) Kristoff; sons Walter (Wendy) Minard, Dennis (Betty) Minard, Brian (JoAnn) Minard; stepson Brian (Angelique Bergeson) Cullen; stepdaughter Christine (Jim) Egelhof; sister Connie (Erno) Restyanszki; brother Robert (Cathy) Bussie; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by Norma, his wife of 39 years. He loved his family. Throughout his life he was a care giver to many. He enjoyed cooking and working in his garden, sharing his produce, food, and cookies. Richard was a retired painter (Local 460).

Family and Friends are invited for a memorial service at Immanuel Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Drive, Highland, IN on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the . Arrangements HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, www.hillsidefhcares.com.