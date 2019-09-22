Richard E. Bussie (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard E. Bussie.
Service Information
Hillside Funeral Home & Cremation Center
8941 Kleinman Road
Highland, IN
46322
(219)-838-0800
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
Immanuel Church of Christ
2201 Azalea Drive
Highland, IN
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Immanuel Church of Christ
2201 Azalea Drive
Highland, IN
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard E. Bussie

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard E. Bussie, 76, of Schererville (formerly of Highland) passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. He was born November 7, 1942.

Survived by his wife of five years, Linda; his family: daughter Deborah (Larry) Kristoff; sons Walter (Wendy) Minard, Dennis (Betty) Minard, Brian (JoAnn) Minard; stepson Brian (Angelique Bergeson) Cullen; stepdaughter Christine (Jim) Egelhof; sister Connie (Erno) Restyanszki; brother Robert (Cathy) Bussie; grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a great-great grandchild; many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by Norma, his wife of 39 years. He loved his family. Throughout his life he was a care giver to many. He enjoyed cooking and working in his garden, sharing his produce, food, and cookies. Richard was a retired painter (Local 460).

Family and Friends are invited for a memorial service at Immanuel Church of Christ, 2201 Azalea Drive, Highland, IN on Saturday, September 28, 2019. Visitation at 10:30 a.m. Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the . Arrangements HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME, www.hillsidefhcares.com.
Published in The Times on Sept. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations