Richard E. "Dick" Elston
1929 - 2020
Richard "Dick" E. Elston, MStg USMC (Ret)

DYER, IN - Richard "Dick" E. Elston, MStg USMC (Ret), age 90, of Dyer, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Doris. Loving father of Scott Elston and Cynthia (Terry) Phillips. Devoted grandfather of Terriko (Michael) Griffin and Richard Elston and great-grandfather of Kristin, Joeseph, and Yumi. Dear brother of the late Charles Lowell Elston. Also preceded in death by his parents Lowell and Signe Elston. Mr. Elston was a Marine Corps Veteran, serving in both the Korean War and Vietnam War. He was a member of the Model A Restorers Club (MARC) in Highland, a member of the Dyer VFW Post #6448 and the American Legion Post #66 Griffith, IN and the Calumet Detachment Marine Corps League.

Visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 3:00-8:00 P.M. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. For further information please call 219-322-7300 or sign the guestbook online at www.SMITSFH.com.




Published in The Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
