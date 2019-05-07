Richard E. Lasky

MUNSTER, IN - Richard E. Lasky, loving husband and father of five children, passed away peacefully at age 84 on Sunday, May 5, 2019. In his final weeks, he was surrounded by the love of his family and so many friends.

Rich was born on November 30, 1934, in Gary, IN to William and Mary (Yesh) Lasky. After graduating from Lew Wallace High School, he received his Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from his beloved Purdue University. (He liked to brag that he also attended Notre Dame for one year.) On February 20, 1960, Rich married Beverly Benich of Whiting, and soon settled in Munster, IN where they raised three daughters and two sons.

Rich worked for Dean Lally in Orland Park, IL for over 55 years and retired as CEO and President. Even in semi-retirement he continued to consult and mentor at Dean Lally. Rich had a deep commitment to his faith, playing an active role in his parish as well as in his community. Rich served in the U.S. Coast Guard and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. As a member of the Jaycees, he was one of the founders of the Munster 4th of July Parade and was also a frequent judge. Rich served on Munster's Board of Zoning Appeals for 32 years (a record!), was President of the Munster High School Booster Club, was a member of the Health and Welfare Union, Local 473, Board of Trustees for 20 years, and an original member of the St. Thomas More Festival Committee.

In his free time, Rich was an avid gardener, a tennis player and skier (in his younger days), a lector, and a regular at Fitness Pointe where he had many friends. But his greatest joy was sharing time with his beloved wife and supporting the endeavors of his children and grandchildren, whether it be cheering them on at sporting events, theatre, dance, or teaching his grandchildren to drive.

Rich was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary; his sister, Dorothy; and his granddaughter, Colleen.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children Leann (Brad), Jeff (Karen), Suzanne (Hal), Kevin (Tonya), and Tricia (Ryan); sister Patricia (John); grandchildren, Lauren (Tyler), Melissa, Trevor, Tyler, Mikayla (Steve), Erin, Owen, Mary Jo, Penelope and Violet, and great-grandson, Kieran.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4:00-8:00 pm at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church, 8501 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN. Interment will be private.

Donations can be made to the Share Foundation, the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, and Hospice of the Calumet Area. www.kishfuneralhome.net