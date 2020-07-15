Col. Richard E. MacCormack

DOTHAN, AL - Col. Richard E. MacCormack, age 89, went home to be with his Lord and Saviour on July 11, 2020. He and his wife of 66 years, Helen Ann, moved to Dothan from Indiana due to illness to live next to their son, Douglas, and his wife, Kim.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 17, 2020 at Crossroads Baptist Church. Burial with military honors will be held at Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at Crossroads Baptist Church on Thursday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

Richard was born May 17, 1931 in Boston, MA. He graduated from Braintree, Massachusetts High School and then attended the University of New Hampshire graduating with a B.S. in Chemistry.

After taking a job in Cincinnati, Ohio, he met his wife at a church Bible Study held at the YMCA. Later, he graduated from the University of Chicago with a master's degree in Business Administration. He entered the USAF through the ROTC and served his country in a thirty-year military career retiring as a full colonel in the Regular Air Force. Besides various assignments in the U.S.A., he served in Germany and the Philippines. After retirement, he and his family attended First Baptist Church of Hammond, IN with Pastor Jack Hyles, holding positions such as Deacon Chairman for over ten years, taught a boy's Sunday school class, sang in the choir, and had a bus route for twenty years. He loved music and played the trumpet.

Richard's USAF awards include the Legion of Merit with oakleaf cluster, Meritorious Service Medal with citation, Air Force Organization Excellence Award, National Defense Service Medal with star, Air Force Commendation Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Award, Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Award, Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with three oak leaf clusters, Philippine Presidential Unit Citation, and Combat Missile Badge. He served as the Combat Crew Commander of the Titan II Missile crew several years at Vandenberg AFB, California.

Richard is survived by his wife, Helen Ann; two sons, and three daughters: Steven Eliot (Julie) MacCormack, Douglas Scott (Kim) MacCormack, Deborah Jean (Tim) Scott, Cynthia Lea (Pollard) Mercer, Valerie Ann (Mike) Creed; twenty-four grandchildren; and forty-nine great-grandchildren.

Flowers or memorial contributions may be made to the Crossroads Baptist Church: 2574 Westgate Pkwy, Dothan, AL 36303.