Richard Everette Trapp

VALPARAISO, IN -

Richard Everette Trapp, 90, of Valparaiso passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020. He was born December 28, 1929 in Valparaiso to Everette and Gertrude (Kuehl) Trapp. Richard enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served proudly from 1947-1951 aboard the USS Okanogan in the Korean War receiving the Korean Service Medal, China Service Medal and Navy Occupation Medal for his exemplary service. Richard made his career with Indiana General, then McGill's Rebuild and finally with Whispering Pines maintenance department. His passion became landscaping where he was always eager to help others while refusing any help for himself. Typical of his generation, he had a very generous heart, but was content with just the necessities in his own life.

On January 23, 1954 he married Delores "Dolly" Darda who survives along with their children, Rick (LaDonna) Trapp, Tammie (Tom) Johnson and Lynette (Dan) Ilic all of Valparaiso, sister, Doris (Don) Layton of LaPorte, grandchildren, Jessa Tilford and Daniel Ilic and great-granddaughter, Bianca Boccarossa. He was preceded in death by his parents, granddaughter, Angela Marie Ilic and sister, Luella Jean Smith.

Following cremation at Angelcrest Crematory and private burial of urn at Graceland Cemetery a public memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, Valparaiso with memorial service beginning at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.