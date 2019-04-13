Richard Fletcher "Fletch"

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Richard Fletcher "Fletch", age 70, of Merrillville, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Richard is survived by his wife, Deborah; daughter: Danielle (Jeff) Brown of Hobart; four grandchildren: Sabrina, John, Thomas and Chasity; one great-grandchild, Scarlette; and sister: Gloriann (Norman) Smith of Valparaiso.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents: Melvin and Harriet Fletcher; and sister: Carolynn Fletcher.

Richard was a 1967 graduate of Merrillville High School and served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was an EMT for a local ambulance service; volunteering during Katrina and other natural disasters throughout the country to help those in need.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES - MERRILLVILLE, IN at 10:00 AM with Pastor Doug Klukken officiating. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

To view directions and sign Richard's online guestbook visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 769-3322.