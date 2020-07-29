Richard "Sherm" Frahm, Jr.

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Richard "Sherm" Frahm, Jr. 72, of Cedar Lake, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He is survived by his children, Michelle (Carl) Hardwick and Eric (Rhonda) Frahm; grandchildren, Hannah Frahm, Jordan and Kyle (Kylie) Hardwick; siblings, Jeff (Mary), Steve (Jane), Mark (Maria), Jackie (Chuck) Wismiller, Terri Selmier and Sara (Bob) Sailer; mother in law, Waldia Mingle. Preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Mari; parents, Dick and Mary; and brother, James. Sherm was a 1966 Lowell High School graduate, US Army Vietnam Veteran, retired Pipe Fitter with Local #597, and enjoyed camping and travelling across the country with Mari, on their motorcycle. Cremation will precede Visitation, Friday July 31, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM, concluding with Memorial Services at 7:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate Sherms family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required We thank you for your patience and cooperation.