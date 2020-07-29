1/
Richard "Sherm" Frahm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Richard "Sherm" Frahm, Jr.

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Richard "Sherm" Frahm, Jr. 72, of Cedar Lake, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He is survived by his children, Michelle (Carl) Hardwick and Eric (Rhonda) Frahm; grandchildren, Hannah Frahm, Jordan and Kyle (Kylie) Hardwick; siblings, Jeff (Mary), Steve (Jane), Mark (Maria), Jackie (Chuck) Wismiller, Terri Selmier and Sara (Bob) Sailer; mother in law, Waldia Mingle. Preceded in death by his wife of 24 years, Mari; parents, Dick and Mary; and brother, James. Sherm was a 1966 Lowell High School graduate, US Army Vietnam Veteran, retired Pipe Fitter with Local #597, and enjoyed camping and travelling across the country with Mari, on their motorcycle. Cremation will precede Visitation, Friday July 31, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 PM, concluding with Memorial Services at 7:00 PM, all at SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be given to American Diabetes Association. www.sheetsfuneral.com

NOTE: Indiana Mandates Social Gathering's adhere to Social Distancing and Self Care Guidelines inside and outside of our Funeral Home. In order to accommodate Sherms family and friends, we ask that you please be brief while visiting in order to make room for additional guests to pay their respects. Our Lounge remains closed, with no food allowed, for the safety of our families and community. Masks are required We thank you for your patience and cooperation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times on Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
31
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Sheets Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved