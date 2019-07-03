Richard Fuller (1941 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Church of Hebron
202 Sigler St.
Hebron, IN
Obituary
Richard Fuller

LOWELL, IN - Richard Fuller 77, of Lowell, passed away, Sunday, June 30, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Sandra; sons, Jeffrey (Michele) of Demotte and Daniel, of Lowell; granddaughter, Nicole (Allen) Migliorini of Chesterton; brother, Paul (Michelle) of Lowell and nephews, Matthew, Ryan and Bryan. Dick was a retired Heavy Equipment Salesman, member of the Christian Church of Hebron and had been a member of Lowell's Volunteer Fire Dept. and Lions Club.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday at 11:00 AM at his church, 202 E. Sigler St., Hebron, IN 46341. Cremation, through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LOWELL, will precede services. sheetsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on July 3, 2019
