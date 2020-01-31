Richard G. Jones (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
  • "So sorry to hear of Rick's passing. The Jones family lived..."
    - Zanda Moore
  • "We shall miss you Rick. You were a fine man and we enjoyed..."
    - Sandi & Ken Riegler
Service Information
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL
60430
(708)-798-5300
Reposing
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tews-Ryan Funeral Home
18230 S. Dixie Hwy.
Homewood, IL 60430
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
9:15 AM
St. John Catholic Church
301 Cottage Grove Avenue
Glenwood, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John Catholic Church
301 Cottage Grove Avenue
Glenwood, IL
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Richard G. Jones

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard G. Jones, passed away January 30, 2020, age 71. Late of Highland, IN, formerly of Harvey and Glenwood, IL. Loving husband of Linda Jones (nee Rzab). Loving father of Lisa (Dan) Riegler and Stephanie (Scott) Ross. Cherished grandfather of Peyton and Mason Riegler and Josephine, William and Declan Ross. Dear brother of Thomas Jones, Brenda (Michael Bruce) Powers and Sharon (Stan) Aldis. Master of fur friends Holly and Berry.

Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Prayers Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. to St. John Catholic Church, 301 Cottage Grove Avenue, Glenwood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to the Hospice of the Calumet Area or Chicago Heights Animal Hospital would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or [email protected]
Published in The Times on Jan. 31, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details