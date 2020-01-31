Richard G. Jones

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard G. Jones, passed away January 30, 2020, age 71. Late of Highland, IN, formerly of Harvey and Glenwood, IL. Loving husband of Linda Jones (nee Rzab). Loving father of Lisa (Dan) Riegler and Stephanie (Scott) Ross. Cherished grandfather of Peyton and Mason Riegler and Josephine, William and Declan Ross. Dear brother of Thomas Jones, Brenda (Michael Bruce) Powers and Sharon (Stan) Aldis. Master of fur friends Holly and Berry.

Resting at the TEWS-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 18230 Dixie Highway, Homewood, IL Sunday, February 2, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. Prayers Monday, February 3, 2020 at 9:15 a.m. to St. John Catholic Church, 301 Cottage Grove Avenue, Glenwood. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorials to the Hospice of the Calumet Area or Chicago Heights Animal Hospital would be appreciated. 708 798-5300 or [email protected]