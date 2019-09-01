Richard Gene Pearce

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - Richard Gene Pearce, 90, Indianapolis, formerly of Valparaiso, passed away July 26, 2019. "Dick" was born September 7, 1928 in Michigan City, IN to Henry F. and Elsie Rose (Eggebrecht) Pearce. He married Jeannette "Bee" Beatrice Chapman of St. Louis, MO on June 2, 1951, while attending Elmhurst College in Elmhurst, IL. Dick received his B.A. in vocal music education from Elmhurst and his M.Ed. from the University of Illinois.

Dick honorably served in the US Army during the Korean War. Thereafter he taught vocal music in several Illinois schools before his 27-year career as a guidance counselor in the Gary Community Schools. He was also a custom upholsterer.

Dick centered his life around his faith, family, and love of music. He was a charter member and choir director at Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, with a beautiful tenor voice, always carrying a song in his heart and mind. Dick especially enjoyed playing golf and became a very skilled player.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Henry R. Pearce, Rolland G.Pearce, and James A. Pearce, and sister, Bernadine C. Kluge. Surviving are his wife, Bee; two daughters, Diane M. Neuhaus of Waterloo, IA and Dawn L. (Jonathan) Gill of Indianapolis, IN; two sons, David C. Pearce of Mesa, AZ and Andrew S. Pearce of Valparaiso; grandchildren, Joshua Gill, James Gill, Patrick Neuhaus, Kimberly (Joshua) Rago, and Jarett Pearce; brother, Frederick E. Pearce of Roseville, CA, and sister, Darlene H. Pearce of Bend, OR.

A memorial service celebrating Dick's life was held July 30, 2019 in Indianapolis. Burial will be at a future date in Blachly Cemetery, Valparaiso, IN. Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Lutheran Church, Valparaiso, or , .