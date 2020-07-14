Richard George Schweitzer

LOWELL/CROWN POINT, IN - Richard George Schweitzer, age 88, of Lowell and Crown Point, died Saturday, July 11, 2020 after a battle with cancer. He was a man devoted to his family, faith and community.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Josephine "Jo" (nee Huber) Schweitzer; parents: John and Lauretta (nee Schumacher) Schweitzer; brothers: John, Herbert, Arthur, Vernon and Sylvester Schweitzer; and sons-in-law: Jeff Lane and John Fitzgerald.

He leaves his children: Rick (Jeri) Schweitzer of Lowell, Mary Jo Lane of St. John, Janine (Troy Smith) Fitzgerald of Lowell and Mark (Marisa) Schweitzer of Indianapolis; his grandchildren: Vanessa (Mike) Talbert, Valarie (Tony) Batuello, Michael (Caitlyn) Wiltshire, David Wiltshire, Kelly Fitzgerald and her husband Ryan Ortega, Jonathon Fitzgerald and his fiancee Regen Smith, Brianna (Greg) Bernacchi and Adam (Taylor) Schweitzer; his seven great-granddaughters and two great-grandsons; sisters: Wilma Smith and Mary O'Drobinak; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard was a graduate of St. Michael's in Schererville and Dyer high School. He was a lead inspector for the Pennsylvania Railroad, after which he owned and operated gas stations in the 1960s. In 1977, he and his wife Jo established Superior Petroleum Products, Superior Fuels and Smart Stop Stores.

Active in the community, Richard served 20 years as an umpire for Little League, Babe Ruth and Senior League. He served on the Crown Point Volunteer Fire Department, Lake Court House Foundation and on the campaign for the establishment of St. Anthony Hospital in Crown Point. He was a member of the Indiana Oil Marketers. He was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus, Cardinal Stritch Council #4620 and served a its Grand Knight and a 4th degree member of the Abraham Lincoln General Assembly. A longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church, Richard served on the church's building and grounds committee, as a Eucharistic minister and member of the funeral choir. He also was a member of the Bishops Guild with the Diocese of Gary and Youche Country Club in Crown Point. In 2019, Richard received the citizen Patriot Award for his dedication and service to the Crown Point communityHis family was his greatest joy. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends, being outdoors, gardening, fishing and playing bridge and pinochle.

A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church, with inurnment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to St. Mary Catholic Church, the Crown Point Community Foundation or the Lake Court House Foundation.

