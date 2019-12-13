Richard "Slack" Gillis III

Guest Book
  • "Sending my sincere condolences to the family."
    - Janet Demery
  • "Rest in peace"
  • "From all the love you showed me and always talking to from..."
    - Mark Peterson
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
New Community Baptist Church
707 169th Street
Hammond, IN
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
New Community Baptist Church
707 169th Street
Hammond, IN
Obituary
Richard Gillis, III "Slack"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Richard Gillis, III "Slack" age 66 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; his children, Raina and Terrence; the daughter of his heart, Sanita; his father, Richard Gillis, Jr and many family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond. Rev. Patrick Gillis, pastor; Rev. Zina Jacque, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at New Community Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Gillis and Jacque families during their time of loss.
Published in The Times on Dec. 13, 2019
