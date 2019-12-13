Richard Gillis, III "Slack"

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Richard Gillis, III "Slack" age 66 of East Chicago, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Rita; his children, Raina and Terrence; the daughter of his heart, Sanita; his father, Richard Gillis, Jr and many family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond. Rev. Patrick Gillis, pastor; Rev. Zina Jacque, officiating. Interment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith. Visitation will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at New Community Baptist Church from 6:00-8:00 p.m.

