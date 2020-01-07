Richard "Pat" Gillis Jr.

Guest Book
    - Beulah Omega Moore
    - DH
Service Information
Hinton & Williams Funeral Home
4859 Alexander Ave
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-397-0971
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
New Community Baptist Church
707 169th Street
Hammond, IN
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
New Community Baptist Church
707 169th Street
Hammond, IN
Obituary
Richard Gillis, Jr. "Pat"

HAMMOND, IN -

Richard Gillis, Jr. "Pat", age 93, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors: three sons, Gregory (Tainia) Gillis, Sr., Anthony Gillis, Sr., Rev. Patrick Gillis; three daughters, Glenda (Clarence) Dix, Sharon Gillis, Ellen Gillis; 20 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one brother, Henry L. Gillis; two sisters-in-law, Helen Gillis and Eugie Gillis and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Richard Gillis, III; grandson, Michael Gillis, Sr; two brothers, John Gillis, Sr. and Rudolph Gillis.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond. Rev. Patrick Gillis, pastor; Rev. Regan Robinson, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 New Community Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Gillis was retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

Mr. Gillis was retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.
Published in The Times on Jan. 7, 2020
