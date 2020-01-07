Richard Gillis, Jr. "Pat"

HAMMOND, IN -

Richard Gillis, Jr. "Pat", age 93, of Hammond, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster.

Survivors: three sons, Gregory (Tainia) Gillis, Sr., Anthony Gillis, Sr., Rev. Patrick Gillis; three daughters, Glenda (Clarence) Dix, Sharon Gillis, Ellen Gillis; 20 grandchildren; 43 great grandchildren; two great great grandchildren; one brother, Henry L. Gillis; two sisters-in-law, Helen Gillis and Eugie Gillis and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by son, Richard Gillis, III; grandson, Michael Gillis, Sr; two brothers, John Gillis, Sr. and Rudolph Gillis.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at New Community Baptist Church, 707 169th Street, Hammond. Rev. Patrick Gillis, pastor; Rev. Regan Robinson, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond. Visitation will be held Wednesday, January 8, 2020 New Community Baptist Church from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service.

Mr. Gillis was retired from the Lake County Sheriff's Department.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Gillis family during their time of loss.