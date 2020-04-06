Richard "Rick" Grubb

LOWELL, IN - Richard "Rick" Grubb, 71, of Lowell, passed away Friday April 3, 2020 at home. He is survived by his children: Angela (William) Krout, Roseann (Jonathan) Poyourow, and Rebecca Grubb; his pride and joy, grandchildren: Grace, Ava, Sean, and Ana; brothers, David and Charles; brothers in law, Anthony Jr. (Florence) Filipowski, Gregory (Joan) Filipowski, and Joseph (Sally) Filipowski; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins; his favorite aunt, holding a special place in his heart, Genny Dobay; and best friend, Phil Klus. He was preceded in death by his wife, Veronica, and parents Edward Grubb, and Delores Fleming.

Rick was a 1966 graduate of Lew Wallace High School, a Navy Veteran and retired lifelong Maintenance Electrician with Marinoware. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and in retirement, he enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family. Rick was always quick to lend a hand to someone in need.

Cremation will Precede Services through SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 604 E. Commercial Ave., Lowell. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Due to the current, unprecedented guidelines limiting public gatherings, because of the COVID-19 virus, Services will be announced and held at a later date.