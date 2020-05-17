Richard H. Nowak CALUMET CITY, IL - Richard H. Nowak of Calumet City, passed away at Henry Ford Allegiance Health, May 11, 2020 age 79 years. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Martha Nowak, one sister Lorraine M. (Nowak) Delinck. Survived by his brother-in-law Howard (Theresa) Delinck of Jackson, nephews and niece; Kevin, Sandra (John), Christopher (Rosie), great-nieces and nephews; Andy, Nathan, Caitlin, Nicholas, Talia and Sofia. He graduated from St. Joseph College, Renselaer, In and Valparaiso University, retired from Bishop Noll Institute (High School) in Hammond, IN, where he taught tenth grade math for 38 years. Throughout his life he was an avid traveler, including Europe and the Holy Land, was an active and loved member of Our Lady of Knock Catholic Church in Calumet City and a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #609. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Queen of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church with Father Timothy MacDonald officiating. Interment at St. John's Catholic Cemetery. Private family visitation and Rosary will be held at the Watson Funeral on Monday. (Watson Funeral Chapel, 2590 Spring Arbor Road, Jackson, MI 49203)



