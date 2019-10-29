Richard H. Odle

LANSING, IL - Richard H. Odle was born on February 7, 1941 and passed away at age 78 on October 26, 2019. He is survived by his wife Melissa Odle, daughters Nicole Ann Odle and Kathy (Bruce) Graham, son Rick Odle, and stepchildren Richard A. (Laurie) Spegel and Bryan (Angela) Spegel. He is also survived by his sister Barb (Kenneth) Hetrick and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his mother Lucille (Francis) Odle and daughter Joann (Rick) Beier. Richard retired from the Ford Motor Company after 41 years of service. He was a member of the U.A.W. Richard will be dearly missed by his loving family and many friends including his "Ford family."

Visitation will be held at BURNS-KISH FUNERAL HOME, 8415 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321, on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, from 3:00-8:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Please visit us at www.burnskish.com.