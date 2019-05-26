Richard H. Wild

PORTAGE, IN - Richard H. Wild, age 83 of Portage, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 11, 1935 in Chicago, IL to Richard and Helen (Dargo) Wild who preceded him in death.

Richard is survived by Three Daughters, Kathy (Richard) Graczyk, Bonnie (Charlie) Pyle, Nina (Jeremy) Rivas; Four Sons, Robert Wild, Richard (Debbie) Wild, William Wild, Walter (Crystal) Miller; Brother, Thomas (Samantha) Wild; Sister, Virginia Snyder; 17 grandchildren; 20 great grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren; and many extended family members and friends . He was preceded in death by his loving wife of almost 50 years, Phyllis Wild; daughter, Debbie Miller; granddaughter, Sabrina Pyle; and sister, Audrey.

Richard was a veteran of the United States Army and an active member of the American Legion Post 260 in Portage. He served as Sergeant of Arms and was honored with a "Lifetime Membership" service award. Richard's family meant everything to him. He enjoyed watching the Cubs, fishing, and mushroom hunting. He will be fondly remembered for his sense of humor and big heart. He will be missed dearly.

Funeral Ceremony will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with American Legion service at 7:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.