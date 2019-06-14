Richard Hoyda

ST. JOHN, IN - Richard Hoyda, age 58, of St. John, passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Richard is survived by his loving wife Cynthia; children, Julie, Sophia and Richie all at home; parents, Leonard and Barbara Hoyda; mother, Mary Ann Hoyda; brother, David (Cathy) Hoyda; sister, Gayle Hoyda; step brother, Ronald (Karen) Avina; and step sisters, Debbie (Edward) Trevino and Diane Avina.

A Funeral Service Celebrating Richard's Life will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 1:00 PM at SOLAN PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave (corner of Main and Kennedy) in Schererville, IN with Rev. Stanley Dominik officiating. A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral home from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Services will conclude at the funeral home.

Richard retired after 33 years of service from the Hammond Police Department as a Lieutenant. solanpruzinfuneralhome.com