Richard J. Boback (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Obituary
Richard J. Boback

HAMOND, IN - Richard J. Boback, age 89, of Hammond, Indiana passed away September 21, 2019. He is survived by two daughters: Denise Wiedemann and Rachelle Rechlicz; two sons: Eric and Carl Boback; grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Richard was preceded in death by his wife Sylvia and daughter Kimberly.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate his life on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME: 1219 Sheffield Avenue, Dyer, IN 46311 with a Memorial Service from 2:00-7:00 p.m.

Richard honorably served in the United States Air Force. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the are appreciated.

For service information please call (219)864-0170 or visit www.castlehillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times on Sept. 25, 2019
