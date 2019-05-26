Richard J. "Dickie" Califello

    - james bendinelli
Anthony & Dziadowicz Funeral Home
4404 Cameron Ave
Hammond, IN
46327
(219)-931-2800
CEDAR LAKE, IN - Richard J. "Dickie" Califello, age 73, of Cedar Lake, formerly of the east side of Chicago, IL, passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 37 years, Linda, nee Pulkowski; two daughters, Carly Califello, and Kathryn (Nicholas) Recupito; one granddaughter, Caroline Recupito; one sister, Marianne Ahlers; several nieces and nephews.

A private cremation service was held. There was no visitation.

Richard was a resident of Cedar Lake for the past 30 years. He was a former member of Local One Iron Workers Union in Chicago. Richard was the former owner/operator of Kilroy's Restaurant in Lansing, IL for over 30 years. He was a retired member of the Lake County Sheriff's Posse. Richard was an Army veteran of Vietnam, and a recipient of three Bronze Stars. He was a member of VFW Post 802 in Hammond.

Arrangements by the ANTHONY & DZIADOWICZ FUNERAL HOME, Hammond, IN. 219-931-2800.
Published in The Times on May 26, 2019
