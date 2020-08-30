Richard J. Doherty

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Richard J. Doherty, 88, formerly of Salem, MA passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 following a brief illness. He was born December 17, 1931 in Chelsea, MA to John and Marguerite (nee Brown) Doherty and grew up in nearby Revere, MA.

Richard is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nora; son, John (Susan) of Munster; grandchildren Patrick Doherty, Michael Doherty, and Maureen Doherty; sister Jean (late Gerry) Bruno of Wilmington, MA; brother-in-law Henry (late Beatrice) Browne of Glounthaune, Ireland; sister-in-law Breeda (late Liam) O'Flynn of Fermoy, Ireland; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother Leo (late Margaret) Doherty; brother Jack Doherty; sister Alice Doherty; sister Marguerite "June" (late Charles) Russo; brother-in-law John (Patricia) Browne; and brother-in-law Cornelius (Marie) Browne.

In Richard's final weeks he received wonderful care from the physicians and staff at Community Hospital and the staff at the William J. Riley Memorial Residence.

Upon graduating from Immaculate Conception High School in Revere, Richard enlisted in the Navy and served for four years during the Korean War aboard the USS Frank E. Evans (DD 754) as an electrician. Upon conclusion of the war, he returned home to Revere and started what would be a 30-year career with New England Tel. & Tel. He also continued his service to his country as an active member of the Naval Reserve for 26 years, before retiring as a Chief Petty Officer.

Friends and family always enjoyed hearing his many stories from his 30 total years in the Navy, starting with his time in boot camp at Great Lakes Naval Training Station, then his four years off the coast of Korea, and ultimately his monthly weekends and annual two-week cruises in the Reserves.

A CCD teacher and usher at St. Pius V Church in Lynn, MA and then St. Anne Church in Salem, MA for many years, Richard became active with Lake County Right to Life after moving to Indiana in 1995. He fought the good fight, he finished the race, he kept the faith.

Richard was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. Those who had the good fortune to know him will miss him dearly.

Arrangements by KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN 46321. However, no visitation is planned. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered by Reverend Peter Muha at Our Lady of Consolation Church, 8303 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410 on Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private. A celebration of Richard's life is planned for a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the Lake County Right to Life, P.O. Box 9103, Highland, IN 46322 or Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321. www.kishfuneralhome.net