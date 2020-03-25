Richard (Moby) J. Eggrebecht

HAMMOND, IN -

Richard (Moby) J. Eggrebecht Hammond, IN and Largo, FL 93 years old.

Richard passed away on March 23, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born at home in Calumet City, IL on December 12, 1926 to Fred and Maude Eggebrecht.

Richard is survived by his stepdaughters, Donna Goldasich, Julie (Rob) Klein, Connie (Mike) Kelley, and Jane (Lowell) Eagan, his daughter Lisa Eggebrecht as well as seven grandchild and six great grandchildren along with his companion, Florence Panchinsin.Rich was preceded in death by his wife Sandra (Pazdur), his parents Fred and Maude, brothers Fred and Ray, sister Grace Williamson, son-in-law Joseph Goldasich and grandson Conrad Eagan.

Growing up, Richard went to TF North and proudly served his country in WWII and served in the Korean wars as a paratrooper. He was given the opportunity to be recognized for his war efforts by experiencing the Honor Flight to Washington DC in which he took great pride in.

During his lifetime, Richard was a champion water skier, winning the state championship in the early 60's. After retirement from IHB railroad in 1986, he became an avid carpenter, making his family indoor and outdoor furniture. He loved vacationing and having big dinners with his whole family (and with a glass of White Zinfandel). After losing his wife Sandy in 2011, he moved to Largo, FL where he loved being a snowbird. Richard always made everyone feel welcomed and loved. With a toothpick in his mouth and a cup of coffee in front of him, he would enlighten anyone near him with his tips and tricks of life. His quick wittedness and humor brought everyone together to hear his amazing stories.

A private memorial is planned for the family.

Memorials can be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area.