Richard J. Klapkowski

HIGHLAND, IN - Richard J. Klapkowski, age 76, a lifelong resident of Highland, passed away at home with his family by his side, on October 2, 2020.

He is survived by his loving daughters: Deborah (William) Crescent, Deidre (Wesley) Klapkowski-Scott, Diane Ziller, Darlene Klapkowski; sons: Michael (Rose) Klapkowski and Mark Klapkowski. He was a cherished grandfather to Cathie Crescent, Matthew Crescent, Marisa Crescent and Olivia Crescent; Walter (Kalina) Ziller, Rocky (Shelby) Ziller and Kristen Ziller; Ashley Shofroth and Joseph Marfoe; Joseph M. Klapkowski, Ella Klapkowski, and David M. Klapkowski. He was adored by his surviving great-grandson, Blake Crescent Hoekstra.

He was preceded in death by his "one true love", his wife, Cathie Klapkowski; his beloved daughter, Melissa Klapkowski and beloved son, David Klapkowski; his infant angel granddaughter, Cindy Marfoe; his parents, Edward and Lottie Hajda; his father, Joseph Klapkowski; and mother-in-law, Margaret Nottingham.

Richard was a lifelong parishioner of St Casmir's Catholic Church in Hammond, IN, a class of 1958 graduate of St. Casmir's School, and a class of 1962 graduate of Hammond High School. He attended Purdue University for two years and then decided the Carpentry trade was his calling.

For over 50 years, Richard was a member of Chicago District Council of Carpenters, Union Local 272, formerly Local 434. He worked for Raffin Construction Co. of Chicago, IL for over 35 years. As a boy and young man, he was very involved in Boy Scouts, a Member of Explorer Post 219 in Hammond, IN, and proud of his accomplishment of receiving the Eagle Scout Award at the age of 17. Recently celebrating his 59th anniversary of that honor.

Richard was a devoted family man, a hard worker, a perfectionist of his trade. Providing for his family was most important to him and his lifelong project was, with his own two hands, building "their dream home" for his wife and children. In 1987, the sudden death of his beloved wife, Cathie, and as he referred to her as "his one true love", devasted him. After his retirement in 2005, Richard found enjoyment in golfing and traveling. He traveled to many European countries, Mexico, Panama, New Zealand, Tahiti, Hawaii, Alaska, and many other states in the U.S. He cherished his lifelong friends, as well as the friends he made along the way though-out his life. Richard adored spending time with his grandchildren, attending their various events, concerts, sports, and activities. He loved passing on his knowledge of his trade and life experience to his grandchildren, helping them with many projects. He took great joy in teaching the newest addition to his family, his great-grandson, Blake, to play the card game "War" when Blake came in-town to visit him. Richard was a donor and advocate of many children's charities, specifically St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Visitation will be on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN from 2:00 – 7:00 pm. Funeral Services will on Monday, October 12, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Casimir Church, 4340 Johnson Ave., Hammond, IN. Interment will be at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. www.kishfuneralhome.net