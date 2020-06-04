Richard J. LaMere CROWN POINT, IN - Richard J. LaMere, age 93, of Crown Point, IN, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Richard is survived by eleven children: Rick (Dawn) of Anamosa, Iowa, Arch (Debbie) of Battle Creek, MI, Dave (Donna) of Crown Point, Phil (Diana) of Carmel, IN, Tim (Dana) of Crown Point, Mark (Kathleen) of Crown Point, Mardee (Thomas) Saad of Crown Point, Aimee (Tom) Adams of Crown Point, Dr. Carrie LaMere Anderson, Dan of Crown Point and Bob (Barbara) of Madison, AL; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters: Linda (the late Mike) Danko and Eileen (the late Bill) Cox. He was preceded in death by his wife: Arlene LaMere; and parents, Joseph LaMere and Eileen Hendron; brothers, Albert LaMere, Donald LaMere, Rev. Joseph LaMere, and David LaMere; sisters, Jeanne Ann Kiger, Janet Studer and Janet Kondrat. Richard was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church, The Knights of Columbus and the Southlake YMCA. He was the retired owner of National Bond & Trust and a graduate of Catholic Central High School Class of 1945. Richard was a Merchant Marine serving in World War II and proud supporter of Andrean High School. Due to COVID-19, private services will be held with burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point, IN. Donations may be given in Richard's name to: Andrean High School at andreanhs.org/make-a-gift. To view and/or sign Richard's guestbook please visit www.GeisenFuneralHome.com. 219-663-2500
Published in The Times on Jun. 4, 2020.