Richard J. "Rick" Lind

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard J. "Rick" Lind, age 64, of Valparaiso, passed away suddenly on December 31, 2019. He was born in Gary on May 8, 1955. Rick was a graduate of Hobart High School, Class of 1973. He had worked for over 30 years at McDonald's and most recently was working with Laborers Local 41. Rick enjoyed being outdoors tending to his plants and garden. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, where he was a very active and faithful member. Rick loved all things in nature, but above all he loved his children and was a very proud father.

He is survived by his son, Richard (Lauren) Lind; daughter, Holly (Matthew) Lind Smejek; a granddaughter on the way; mother, Marianne F. Lind (nee Beiriger); sister, Debra (Ron) Weir; two brothers, Robert (Jurita) Lind and Gregory (Joyce) Lind; many nieces, nephews and dear friends.

Rick was preceded in death by his father, Jerome R. Lind.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Rick's memory to the National Wildlife Federation.

There will be a Funeral Mass for Rick on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, 509 W. Division Rd., Valparaiso, IN 46385, with Rev. Michael Kopil officiating. Memorial visitation will be Monday, January 6, 2020 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with a 4:30 p.m. Prayer Vigil at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. If you have any questions, please call (219) 942-2109 visit www.reesfuneralhomes.com to leave a condolence for the family.