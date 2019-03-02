Richard J. Ortman

HIGHLAND, IN -

Richard J. Ortman, 84, of Highland passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years Joan, son John (Kim) Ortman, daughter-in-law Mary Ortman, five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, brother Robert (Jeanne) Ortman, sister May Rapchak. Richard was preceded in death by his son Rick Ortman.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at HILLSIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, 8941 Kleinman Rd., Highland, IN 46322. Additional visitation with the family will be held at St. James the Less Catholic Church, 9640 Kennedy Avenue, Highland, IN 46322, on Monday, March 4, 2019 from 9:30 AM to 10:00 AM with a Funeral Mass to be celebrated, immediately following at 10:00 AM. Father Keith Virus, officiating. Richard was a member of St. James Church of Highland, past Grand Knight council 8080 and fourth degree, Abraham Lincoln Assembly, retired from ABB Air Pre-heater and veteran of the US Army. Memorials may be given to the .

