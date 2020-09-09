Richard J. Schroeder

VALPRAISO, IN - Richard J. Schroeder, 92, of Valparaiso passed away Friday, September 4, 2020. He was born June 8, 1928 to Otto and Rachel (Marshall) Schroeder, graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1948 and served proudly with the U.S. Naval Reserves at Great Lakes Naval Base. Dick began his career as a Sears repairman and transitioned into ownership of the Big Wheel Restaurant in Valparaiso. The Schroeder family's operation of this community gathering spot became iconic, in large part due to Dick and Joan's creation of family atmosphere not only for their customers, but for their employees. Later in life, Dick immersed himself in his true passion, trees. The family property became a tree farm in which Dick took immense pride and spent countless hours pruning and tending. Feeding the birds and planning intriguing road trips consumed the remainder of his time.

On September 14, 1950 he married Joan Pierce who survives along with their children, Roy (Lori) Schroeder of Valparaiso, Nancy Schroeder-Crume of Carmel, Rex ("Boo") Schroeder of Valparaiso and Paul (Kelli) Schroeder of Thousand Oaks, CA, grandchildren, James, Ryan, Keenan, Jessica, Jake, Jared, Joey, John, Carl, Grant, Blake, Carly and Hunter and nine great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Son, Jack Schroeder, infant son, Carl Schroeder, grandson, Kyle Kozar and siblings, Chuck, Kate, Bill, Jack and Ed.

A visitation will be held Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at First Christian Church, 1507 Glendale Blvd., Valparaiso, with memorial service beginning at 2:00 p.m. Masks Required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the church or the Arbor Day Foundation.