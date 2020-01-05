Richard J. Taylor

LOWELL, IN - Richard J. Taylor age 65 of Lowell IN., passed away December 9, 2019. He was born May 29, 1954. Richard was a Lowell High school graduate of 1972. He worked at Midwest Pipe in Schererville and previously had owned his own business as a mechanic for over 25 years in Lowell. When not working he was always busy doing something that included spending time with family, horses, cars, swap meets and auctions. He is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife, children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, in-laws, nieces and nephews. He fought very hard until the end when God called him home. He was very loved and will be deeply missed.

Celebration of Life will be Saturday, February 8, 2019 from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at Lake Village Fire station 9728 N 300 W Lake Village IN. Please join us as we honor his life. www.burnsfuneral.com