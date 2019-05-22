Richard J. Troksa, Sr.

MUNSTER, IN - Richard J. Troksa, Sr., 82, of Munster, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; daughter, Therese (Chris) Shmagranoff; sons, Richard (Lisa), Lawrence, Thomas (Julie) and David (Kimberly) Troksa; 14 grandchildren; sisters, Frances Plesha and Judy (John) Tokoly; sister-in-law, Pat Troksa; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by hisbrother, James Troksa.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Thursday from 12:00-12:30 p.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net