Richard J. Troksa Sr.

Service Information
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN
46321
(219)-924-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 12:30 PM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Maria Goretti Church
500 Northgate Dr.
Dyer, IN
Obituary
Richard J. Troksa, Sr.

MUNSTER, IN - Richard J. Troksa, Sr., 82, of Munster, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Mary; daughter, Therese (Chris) Shmagranoff; sons, Richard (Lisa), Lawrence, Thomas (Julie) and David (Kimberly) Troksa; 14 grandchildren; sisters, Frances Plesha and Judy (John) Tokoly; sister-in-law, Pat Troksa; several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by hisbrother, James Troksa.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Thursday from 12:00-12:30 p.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Church, 500 Northgate Dr. Dyer, IN. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times on May 22, 2019
