Richard J. Zacharias, Jr.

VALPARAISO, IN - Richard J. Zacharias, Jr., 67 of Valparaiso, passed away Monday, October 14, 2019. He was born October 19, 1951 in Oak Park, IL to Richard and Marion (Trzil) Zacharias, Sr. Rick proudly served in the United States Navy and graduated from Purdue University Calumet with a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science. He made his career with Arcelor Mittal as a Computer Engineer for over 47 years. Rick served as a Washington Township Volunteer Firefighter for many years, and enjoyed photography and reading. He was happy to support his children and grandchildren in their various endeavors, and will be remembered as a loving and dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Rick was a generous, dedicated, and hard-working man, who was full of knowledge and strong opinions. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

On August 27, 1977 in Crown Point, Rick married Lora Sibo, who survives, along with their sons: Michael (Rebecca) Zacharias of Summit, NJ, Matthew (Katie) Zacharias of Wanatah, Mitchell (Jennifer) Zacharias of St. Louis Park, MN; grandchildren: Zoe, Lucille, Samuel, Maven; and siblings: Don Zacharias, Barbara (Michael) Waddell, and Carol (Scott) Beardmore, all of NC. He was preceded in death by his parents, and an infant sister, Judith.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 from 3:00 to 7:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. The funeral service will begin on Friday at 10:30 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Folds of Honor Foundation.